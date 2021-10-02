Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
ALEA names suspect in officer involved shooting in Warrior

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Warrior Police officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Thursday night.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has taken over the investigation.

This all started around 9:40 last night in 300 block of McCart Drive. Chief Scott Praytor said Detective Lee Glenn came in last night to work on a drug investigation. He said Detective Glenn, who’s been with the department for about five years, was meeting with someone to discuss drug sales after getting a potential tip.

Praytor said there was no reason to believe the situation would turn violent, so Glenn was alone, and wasn’t wearing his bullet proof vest.

In the course of the conversation, a male suspect approached the vehicle where Glenn was sitting. Some words were exchanged, and the suspect turned to run away. That’s when Glenn got out of the car to pursue the suspect.

Praytor said when Glenn asked the suspect to stop running, they turned around and shot Glenn multiple times in the torso.

Glenn returned fire, but the suspect was not hit.

“Even though he was wounded multiple times, he was able to take cover, and he was able to return fire. His radio was struck during the shootout, and he had already called for help, so help was on the way, but due to his training, he was able to take cover and actually use his cell phone to call his fellow officers and his sergeant and say, ‘This is the description of the suspect,’ and put them on the right track when they got here,” Chief Praytor said.

ALEA has identified 20-year-old, Julian Scott McKenzie as the suspect. He was taken into custody Thursday night and faces attempted murder and unlawful possession of a controlled substance charges.

Chief Praytor said he spoke to Detective Glenn on the phone Friday morning, and said Glenn was more concerned with how his coworkers were doing than he was about his own health.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

