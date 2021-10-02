Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Wims announced as next Alabama A&M president

Dr. Daniel K. Wims was announced as the next president of Alabama A&M.
Dr. Daniel K. Wims was announced as the next president of Alabama A&M.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University has announced its new president for the school.

The school’s board of trustees voted 7-4 in favor of Dr. Daniel K. Wims as the 12th president of the university on Saturday.

Among the finalists were Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette, president of Huston-Tillotson University in Austin and Dr. Wims.

Dr. Wims has over 20 years of progressive administrative experience in various governmental and higher education organizations. Wims had formerly served as the executive vice president and vice president for academic affairs and as professor of agricultural sciences at The Fort Valley State University.

Wims expressed gratitude for being part of the interview process.

The interview process didn’t come without controversy. During a public interview in September, former and current university employees claimed Wims created a hostile work environment, pressured faculty to change grades to inflate success rates and mismanaged funds.

We reached out to Dr. Wims during the interview process and received this response:

“I am aware that allegations suggesting prior inappropriate conduct have been made about me since I was announced as a finalist for the president’s position. These allegations are baseless, and I categorically and unequivocally deny them.”

Current President Andrew Hugine Jr. will retire from his post on December 31st.

