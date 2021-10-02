Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

48 Blitz: Week 6 scores and highlights

48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'em
48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'em(WAFF)
By Georgia Chambers and Kelsey Duncan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are well into the 2021 high school football season as they enter Week 6. View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:

[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 6 FINAL SCORES]

48 BLITZ WEEK 4

Friday, October 1

  • Game of the Week: Randolph at Madison Academy [LINK]
  • North Jackson at Madison County [LINK]
  • Brooks at West Limestone [LINK]
  • Athens at Hartselle [LINK]
  • Central Florence at West Morgan [LINK]
  • Florence at James Clemens [LINK]
  • Bob Jones at Sparkman [LINK]
  • Ardmore at Russellville [LINK]
  • Mars Hill at Colbert County [LINK]

Week Six Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shot in Muscle Shoals
2 Sheffield officers shot, suspect shot
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville; police seeking information on murder suspect
Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville; police seeking information on murder suspect
The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police arrest in busy street
Alan Scott Boyd
Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury

Latest News

WAFF Week Six Game of the Week
48 Blitz Week Six Game of the Week
48 Blitz Week Six Round 2
48 Blitz Week Six Round 2
48 Blitz Week Six Round 3
48 Blitz Week Six Round 3
48 Blitz Week Six Round 1 Games
48 Blitz Week Six Round 1 Games