48 Blitz: Week 6 scores and highlights
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are well into the 2021 high school football season as they enter Week 6. View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:
[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 6 FINAL SCORES]
VOTE NOW: Russellville High School, James Clemens High School and West Morgan High School are your Week 6 nominees! Polls open here >>> https://t.co/E07FBzv8Ew pic.twitter.com/Su2DUCra5X— WAFF 48 (@waff48) October 2, 2021
Friday, October 1
- Game of the Week: Randolph at Madison Academy [LINK]
- North Jackson at Madison County [LINK]
- Brooks at West Limestone [LINK]
- Athens at Hartselle [LINK]
- Central Florence at West Morgan [LINK]
- Florence at James Clemens [LINK]
- Bob Jones at Sparkman [LINK]
- Ardmore at Russellville [LINK]
- Mars Hill at Colbert County [LINK]
