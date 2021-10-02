48 Blitz: Week 6 scores and highlights

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are well into the 2021 high school football season as they enter Week 6. View scores and highlights from this week’s games here:

[CLICK HERE TO SEE WEEK 6 FINAL SCORES]

VOTE NOW: Russellville High School, James Clemens High School and West Morgan High School are your Week 6 nominees! Polls open here >>> https://t.co/E07FBzv8Ew pic.twitter.com/Su2DUCra5X — WAFF 48 (@waff48) October 2, 2021

Friday, October 1

Game of the Week: Randolph at Madison Academy [LINK]

North Jackson at Madison County [LINK]

Brooks at West Limestone [LINK]

Athens at Hartselle [LINK]

Central Florence at West Morgan [LINK]

Florence at James Clemens [LINK]

Bob Jones at Sparkman [LINK]

Ardmore at Russellville [LINK]

Mars Hill at Colbert County [LINK]

Week Six Game of the Week - sponsored by the Spine & Neuro Center

