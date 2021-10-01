Two women arrested on drug charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two women are facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on Friday.

The Decatur Police Department pulled over a vehicle for having a switched tag at the intersection of Danville Road and Modaus Road. Police say 47-year-old Paula Suzette Holt, of Decatur, and 26-year-old Kaysi Wynn McCulloch, of Decatur, were the two occupants in the vehicle.

Police say Holt was found to be in possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia. McCulloch also had an active warrant with the Sommerville Police Department. Both women were transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

As McCulloch was being processed, officers say she had a quantity of fentanyl on her.

McCulloch was charged with possession with intent to distribute – fentanyl, and second-degree promoting prison contraband. She was booked on a $7,500 bond.

Holt was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. She was booked on a $900 bond.

