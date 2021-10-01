Deals
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say

By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Instead of going to school Thursday, two teen boys in California faced a judge, charged with trying to kill their mom and brother.

Two Elverta, California, brothers, just 13 and 16, not named due to age, were charged with attempted murder, accused of using a baseball bat and a knife in the attack.

Officials said that right after the attack, the 16-year-old called 911 and confessed.

Both of them are still in the hospital right now. There’s a push to charge one of the teens as an adult.

It was a rare juvenile court appearance, broadcast online.

“You personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, specifically a baseball bat,” the judge said, addressing the teens.

Attorney Jennifer Mouzis said the judge decided to make the hearing public to set an example for others who may try to mimic this brazen crime.

“Other children, young teenagers reading that, may feel emboldened to do something like that if they don’t see what happens as a result of that conduct,” she said.

The 16-year-old is an award-winning pianist, posting dozens of videos practicing classical music online.

The family is also active in a christian home school speech and debate program.

The 16-year-old is now assigned a public defender, who requested a mental evaluation for his client.

Prosecutors filed a petition to move his case to criminal court where he could be tried as an adult.

It’s something law experts say they expected because of “the severity of the offense, the fact that it appears planned - the boys agreed to do this - and the apparent lack of remorse by the 16-year-old,” Mouzis said.

Copyright 2021 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

