Rain to end the weekend.

The best chance of rain through Saturday afternoon will remain west of I-65. This will be mainly in the form of isolated showers with a few t-storms. Rain will fade away soon after sunset. Afternoon highs will remain in the 80s. Sunday we will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms. Early next week could turn out to be a wet one if an upper-level storm system stalls out just to our west. This would lead to scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Keep checking back for updates.

