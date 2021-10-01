One dead following police chase in Muscle Shoals

Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Shooting investigation underway in Muscle Shoals
Shooting investigation underway in Muscle Shoals(WAFF)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are at the scene of an active investigation in Muscle Shoals following a police chase on Friday.

According to an investigator on the scene, one person is dead on Avalon Avenue near FAME recording studios. A police chase started on Woodward and AL US 43. Shots have been fired, according to the investigator.

WAFF has a reporter on the scene. 48 News will update you as we get more information on this incident.

