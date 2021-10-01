One dead following police chase in Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are at the scene of an active investigation in Muscle Shoals following a police chase on Friday.

According to an investigator on the scene, one person is dead on Avalon Avenue near FAME recording studios. A police chase started on Woodward and AL US 43. Shots have been fired, according to the investigator.

#BREAKING: One person is deceased on Avalon Ave in Muscle Shoals.



Oncoming traffic has been blocked off and rerouted by officers on both sides.



There is currently an active police chase that started on Woodward and AL US 43.



Shots have been fired. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/ti7lm7Dm5q — DeAndria Turner WAFF 48 (@deandria_turner) October 1, 2021

WAFF has a reporter on the scene. 48 News will update you as we get more information on this incident.

