Madison County Schools working to fill learning gaps; additional resources provided

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday is the last day of school for Madison County students before fall break. It’s also the last day of the first quarter, so report cards will be coming home soon!

Tracey Wray, supervisor of instruction for Madison County secondary schools, said there are some learning gaps that need to be filled, within all grade levels. But, she said the district has been proactive about getting all students where they need to be.

“It’s really been an ongoing effort for us, starting with summer,” she said.

Over the summer, Madison County Schools held a summer learning program for all K-12 schools. Wray said there were highly qualified teachers staffed and available for all students.

This school year, teachers are mainly focused on closing gaps in reading and math, but all subject areas are being focused on. Wray said teacher training and proper funding to help teachers fill those learning gaps is critical.

“So we have leveraged some additional federal funding to make sure that every school, K-12 has an instructional coach,” Wray said. “Our elementary schools now all have math coaches, which is something that we have not had in the past...We also have highly qualified math teachers that are manning math labs in the secondary schools...and we have STEM labs in the elementary so that we don’t lose focus on the science and technology component.”

Schools are also tracking progress through formative assessments this year. Wray said teachers are taking an acceleration versus remediation approach. The goal is to continue grade level instruction.

“That is going to be a critical component in order for students not to fall further behind,” Wray said. “While we are doing that, we are also providing formative assessments to identify specific needs for the students so that we can ensure we are closing those gaps and making sure they are prepared for the next grade level.”

If you think your child needs additional support, you are encouraged to reach out to your child’s school or teacher.

