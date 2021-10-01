Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Local plant becomes only location in North America to produce brand new Toyota SUV

“I think it will be one of the most successful cars, and our workforce made it,”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s official, the Mazda-Toyota plant in Madison shipped its first, brand new Toyota Corolla Cross Thursday! Nearly three years ago, the Mazda-Toyota plant broke ground. Now, it’s the only place in North America to produce the Corolla Cross.

“You are calling for an amen here, and yes I do!” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, stamping his approval to start shipments to every Toyota dealership in the country.

Battle says this is a project that will provide the Valley jobs and economy for generations to come.

“A beautiful car I think it will be one of the most successful cars and our workforce made it and we’re very proud of that,” said Battle.

The plant will eventually build 150,000 Corolla Crosses each year.

Vice President of Production Janette Hostettler says it hasn’t all been easy. But, they overcame every challenge and there’s more success to come.

“I remember just dirt here, and now to see the very first Corolla Cross and later on the Mazda product,” said Hostettler.

Mazda-Toyota has thousands of team members, and they’re hiring 1,700 more. You can apply at www.mazdatoyota.com.

