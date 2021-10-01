Lauderdale County man faces 20 years after manslaughter guilty plea

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was sentenced to 20 years on Friday following a guilty plea related to the death of his father.

Charles Montgomery was initially charged with murder back in 2018. This case was one of the many delayed during the COVID pandemic.

Last year, Montgomery claimed self-defense in the killing. During the 2020 hearing, Montgomery claimed his father threatened him with a gun in the moments leading up to his death.

On August 10, 2021, Montgomery accepted a guilty plea on a charge of manslaughter:

