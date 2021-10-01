Huntsville offers innovative way for residents to submit redistricting ideas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redistricting has been a hot topic for officials and residents around Madison County.

Huntsville residents have a new way to submit any potential redistricting ideas to the City Council.

The free myDistricting app allows residents to create a plan and send them directly to council members with the click of a button.

“While we have always welcomed input and the ability to meet with the Redistricting Team to create a plan, we wanted an online option so residents could draw plans on their own,” said Amy K e num, Huntsville GIS Manager and part of the Redistricting Team. “This gives more residents the ability to be a part of the redistricting process.”

The software will be available for the public to use until the redistricting process is complete. The City Council is scheduled to vote on a final plan at its Dec. 16 meeting.

Click here for a step-by-step tutorial of the myDistricting app.

Plans will be presented at public hearings set for October 19, October 25, November 9, November 16 and November 22. Mayor Tommy Battle’s plan will be presented to the City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on October 14.

“The redistricting process is something that occurs every 10 years and we’re glad to offer a way for the public to be involved,” Mayor Battle said. “As our City grows, so do our Council districts. That’s why it’s important that each of our constituents are represented fairly.”

Visit the City of Huntsville’s redistricting page for more information.

