Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Huntsville offers innovative way for residents to submit redistricting ideas

Redistricting process underway for City of Huntsville
Redistricting process underway for City of Huntsville
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redistricting has been a hot topic for officials and residents around Madison County.

Huntsville residents have a new way to submit any potential redistricting ideas to the City Council.

The free myDistricting app allows residents to create a plan and send them directly to council members with the click of a button.

“While we have always welcomed input and the ability to meet with the Redistricting Team to create a plan, we wanted an online option so residents could draw plans on their own,” said Amy Kenum, Huntsville GIS Manager and part of the Redistricting Team. “This gives more residents the ability to be a part of the redistricting process.”

The software will be available for the public to use until the redistricting process is complete. The City Council is scheduled to vote on a final plan at its Dec. 16 meeting.

Click here for a step-by-step tutorial of the myDistricting app.

Plans will be presented at public hearings set for October 19, October 25, November 9, November 16 and November 22. Mayor Tommy Battle’s plan will be presented to the City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on October 14.

“The redistricting process is something that occurs every 10 years and we’re glad to offer a way for the public to be involved,” Mayor Battle said. “As our City grows, so do our Council districts. That’s why it’s important that each of our constituents are represented fairly.”

Visit the City of Huntsville’s redistricting page for more information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Alan Scott Boyd
Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury
The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police arrest in busy street
(Source: WBRC)
AMBER Alert cancelled for 15-year-old girl in Shorterville

Latest News

Calhoun cuts ribbon on new dental hygiene lab
Calhoun cuts ribbon on new dental hygiene lab
Warrior Police Officer shot
Warrior police officer shot identified, in stable condition
As students return to class, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will...
Mask policies at north Alabama schools, universities
Prison reform bills move forward
Prison reform bills move forward