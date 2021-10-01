Harstelle, Scottsboro selected out of 30 communities to participate in economic development academy

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two communities in north Alabama have been chosen to participate in an Inaugural Economic Development Academy.

Scottsboro and Hartselle.

“You never stop learning. No matter how long you have been in an office, you have to keep learning every day,” said Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison.

Economic opportunities and resources are vital in helping communities thrive and attract more people to the area.

That’s why city leaders from Hartselle and Scottsboro decided to apply for the Economic Development Academy.

It’s hosted by the Alabama League of Municipalities.

Mayor Garrison said due to COVID, many local businesses have been impacted and is hoping to learn how he can help them.

“We found out a lot of your eating type of establishments aren’t interested in larger dining rooms; they are more interested in the bigger drive thru’s. So that’s one of the challenges we are seeing with industries are looking for, and we want to make sure we can supply the need they want,” said Mayor Garrison.

Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy said helping local industries and attracting new ones to the area is his focus.

“We need to know what they need to support them, what they need to support the workforce. The workforce is a problem everywhere, not just here in north Alabama but everywhere, so that’s what we are hoping to get out of this and guidance,” said Mayor McCamy.

The academy orientation will start on November 1. City leaders are required to conduct a survey of their communities and complete projects for a year.

