Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Harstelle, Scottsboro selected out of 30 communities to participate in economic development academy

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two communities in north Alabama have been chosen to participate in an Inaugural Economic Development Academy.

Scottsboro and Hartselle.

“You never stop learning. No matter how long you have been in an office, you have to keep learning every day,” said Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison.

Economic opportunities and resources are vital in helping communities thrive and attract more people to the area.

That’s why city leaders from Hartselle and Scottsboro decided to apply for the Economic Development Academy.

It’s hosted by the Alabama League of Municipalities.

Mayor Garrison said due to COVID, many local businesses have been impacted and is hoping to learn how he can help them.

“We found out a lot of your eating type of establishments aren’t interested in larger dining rooms; they are more interested in the bigger drive thru’s. So that’s one of the challenges we are seeing with industries are looking for, and we want to make sure we can supply the need they want,” said Mayor Garrison.

Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy said helping local industries and attracting new ones to the area is his focus.

“We need to know what they need to support them, what they need to support the workforce. The workforce is a problem everywhere, not just here in north Alabama but everywhere, so that’s what we are hoping to get out of this and guidance,” said Mayor McCamy.

The academy orientation will start on November 1. City leaders are required to conduct a survey of their communities and complete projects for a year.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police arrest in busy street
Alan Scott Boyd
Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury
Identity confirmed of Lexington School student killed in wreck
At the heart of the issue, is the national debt and how to spend your taxpayer dollars.
Possible government shutdown consequence for the Tennessee Valley
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms

Latest News

Downtown Albertville
Albertville City Council seeking to get entertainment district approved for downtown by state leaders
7 displaced due to structure fire at Huntsville apartment complex
An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.
PHOTOS: Damage inside historic First Baptist Church Montgomery that pastor says was ‘attacked by arsonist’
Flower shortage affecting weddings and events
Flower shortage affecting weddings and events