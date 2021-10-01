GE Appliances to host job fair in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for a job, GE Appliances in Decatur is looking for you!

The company will host a job fair this Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

GE Appliances is hiring second and third shift-production operators. Guests will not be required to bring anything but should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Those who are hired can earn up to $18.50 an hour with immediate benefits.

The event will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton located at 1101 6th Avenue.

Applications can be found here.

