Financial Friday: The importance of keeping your checking account

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With a wide variety of mobile payment options available, you may wonder if you still need a checking account.

The answer is yes, according to Lejuan George, a Senior Business Development Officer at Redstone Federal Credit Union.

He says there are a lot of smart reasons to open a checking account, including:

Protect Your Money: A checking account is a safe place to hold your money, and it is insured by the federal government if something happens to the financial institution.

Get Your Money Faster: Your paycheck is available faster with Direct Deposit. Checking accounts offer debit cards, which you can use online or in person.

Track Your Spending: No need to wonder where your money went. The checking account keeps an accurate spending record.

Pay Bills Easily: Using your financial institution’s bill pay options, you can pay bills from anywhere and make sure payments get to their destinations on time.

