Financial Friday: The importance of keeping your checking account

By Haley Baker
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With a wide variety of mobile payment options available, you may wonder if you still need a checking account.

The answer is yes, according to Lejuan George, a Senior Business Development Officer at Redstone Federal Credit Union.

He says there are a lot of smart reasons to open a checking account, including:

  • Protect Your Money: A checking account is a safe place to hold your money, and it is insured by the federal government if something happens to the financial institution.
  • Get Your Money Faster: Your paycheck is available faster with Direct Deposit. Checking accounts offer debit cards, which you can use online or in person.
  • Track Your Spending: No need to wonder where your money went. The checking account keeps an accurate spending record.
  • Pay Bills Easily: Using your financial institution’s bill pay options, you can pay bills from anywhere and make sure payments get to their destinations on time.

For more ways to save and other financial tips be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

