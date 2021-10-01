Finally Friday Forecast

Your workweek is coming to a close and thankfully we are looking at an easy going forecast for your Friday.

Temps start off in the middle and upper 60s this morning with patchy dense fog. An advisory has been issued through 9am this morning.

Conditions will be similar to 24 hours ago with muggy temperatures going into the afternoon hours… we will see the lower to middle 80s again.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

And then there was one, only one name left on our list of names this season, soon we will be switching over to a supplemental list. Updates to come.

