Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Finally Friday Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Your workweek is coming to a close and thankfully we are looking at an easy going forecast for your Friday.

Temps start off in the middle and upper 60s this morning with patchy dense fog. An advisory has been issued through 9am this morning.

Conditions will be similar to 24 hours ago with muggy temperatures going into the afternoon hours… we will see the lower to middle 80s again.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

And then there was one, only one name left on our list of names this season, soon we will be switching over to a supplemental list. Updates to come.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, one man dead
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Alan Scott Boyd
Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury
(Source: WBRC)
AMBER Alert cancelled for 15-year-old girl in Shorterville
The Trader Joe's in Mid City will open September 30th.
Trader Joe’s now open in Huntsville

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5 p.m.
WAFF's Thursday forecast at noon
WAFF's Thursday forecast at noon
60 Second Forecast with Abigail