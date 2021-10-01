Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Albertville City Council seeking to get entertainment district approved for downtown by state leaders

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An entertainment district is in the works for the City of Albertville.

The Albertville City Council approved to form an entertainment district in the heart of downtown to help attract more people to the area.

“I am excited for the city of Albertville as a whole. Busted Oak Bourbon Society is a part of the growth of downtown Albertville,” said Wendy Sherrod.

Sherrod and Toby Walker are the co-owners of Busted Oak Bourbon Society.

They opened in June, sell crafted cocktails, and have a cigar lounge.

Walker said hearing that city leaders approved to create an entertainment district in Downtown Albertville, is great for local businesses to thrive.

“I’ve had other businesses in other cities where it has been difficult dealing with the city council or mayor, and it’s day and night here. He’s been really helpful, and everything we have tried to do with and ideas everybody has been helpful,” said Walker.

The council request will now have to go through the State Legislature.

Albertville Economic Development Director Mike Price said if approved, it would allow patrons to carry or consume alcohol in an open container outside if purchased from a licensed business.

“We have a history of Main Street Music Festival that we’ve always done downtown, but in an event like that it was controlled environment, but a lot of businesses could not participate in that because it not being an entertainment district, so it really enhances their business.

Price said they are hoping state leaders will make a decision next month and they can begin the process.

