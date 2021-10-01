Activists calling for community to gather to halt increase in gun violence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As of September 30, there have been 19 criminal homicide deaths in Madison County. That’s already more than homicides in 2019 and 2020.

That’s why several organizations met to try to Stop the Violence.

Currently, there are more guns than people in the United States. Speakers explained that in black and brown communities gun violence is usually drug-related and in white communities, the main cause is domestic violence.

”My baby is dead. My baby is dead. I can’t believe it my baby is dead,” said Huntsville Hospital Trauma Dr. Monica Williams recalling a mother learning her 17-year-old son had died.

This is the harsh reality parents across the country are facing due to gun violence.

Many gathered together in Huntsville to encourage everyone to put their guns down.

Williams says when she loses a teenager, it haunts her.

“She looked me in the eye and said help me doctor don’t let me die. Ten minutes later I pronounced her dead,” said Williams recalling a 15-year-old that was shot.

Huntsville Police Homicide Investigator Jay Johnson says gun violence is most prevalent in youth.

Just this year, Mae Jemison High School lost two students on the basketball team to gun violence.

On March 13th, Deu’nta Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting and on June 6, Kyreon Bone was shot in an Atlanta hotel.

Mae Jemison Senior, Se’Riya Carter says the whole school was in shock.

“Students were traumatized and there were teachers who couldn’t bear to come to school anymore,” said Carter.

SGA President at Mae Jemison, Zarek Green says it’s not fair his classmates aren’t able to live the life they deserve.

“I have learned to take life one day at a time. Tomorrow is not promised. This year I have learned that because my brother’s lives have been taken.”

Johnson says to change the upward trend in gun violence it has to start in the home.

“We as the police can’t do any more than the families allow us to do. The school system can’t do any more than the families allow them to do. The first line of communication is home.”

