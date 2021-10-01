Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Live TV footage showed students crying and holding each other and several ambulances on the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Death investigation underway in Huntsville
Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Alan Scott Boyd
Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury
The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police arrest in busy street
(Source: WBRC)
AMBER Alert cancelled for 15-year-old girl in Shorterville

Latest News

Charles Montgomery
Lauderdale County man faces 20 years after manslaughter guilty plea
Charles Montgomery
Charles Montgomery receives 20 years
President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden heading to Hill, as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
I authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck pill to treat COVID-19 looks promising