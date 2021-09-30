Thursday Morning Forecast

Patchy fog this AM with temps currently in the 60s.

Gradual increase in cloud coverage as we go into the next several hours. We carry a slight chance at seeing a shower or two this morning, but the majority of it should be to the west.

Highs for the afternoon will climb into the middle 80s again under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight we see clouds stick around and lows drop into the middle 60s overnight. Should see a little better in the morning thanks to less fog.

The rest of the week looks partly cloudy to cloudy with spotty showers… our best shot at seeing rain will be over the weekend into next week.

In the next 10 days we will see a dip in highs and a soggy pattern pop up.

