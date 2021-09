HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The WAFF 48 News studio set will undergo construction starting Thursday, Sept. 30.

Construction on the new set is expected to be complete in mid-November. WAFF’s anchors will be live from the station’s newsroom in the meantime.

Stick with WAFF 48 News as we go out with the old and in with the new!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.