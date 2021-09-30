Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the plane before it reached the terminal.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

All the other passengers were able to leave without issue.

Authorities offered no additional details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police arrest in busy street
Identity confirmed of Lexington School student killed in wreck
At the heart of the issue, is the national debt and how to spend your taxpayer dollars.
Possible government shutdown consequence for the Tennessee Valley
Another Daikin America employee dead
Another Daikin America employee dies after being exposed to chemicals
Gov. Ivey visits Huntsville on Wednesday

Latest News

An apartment building in Dallas is wrecked after an explosion that critically hurt three...
3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast
An apartment building in Dallas is wrecked after an explosion that critically hurt three...
Apartment residents describe gas blast in Dallas
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
How you can wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday
Shane and Amber stand in line at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's: WAFF talks with some of the first customers in line on Wednesday night