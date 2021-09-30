Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee meets for first time

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) -Bridging the gap between police officers and the community: that’s the goal of the newly elected police advisory committee in Madison.

The Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee held its first meeting on Wednesday. (WAFF)

The nine member group was chosen out of 80 plus applicants from around the city.

There are several veterans, a former police officer and retired educators on the committee.

Wednesday the group held its first meeting. The chair, vice chair and secretary were chosen and the bylaws were approved.

The committee chair also discussed the training the group has already undergone, including hearing from the district attorney’s office on legal situations and conducting ride alongs with members of the Madison Police Department.

Each member went around and shared their background and why they joined the committee.

Several said they were inspired to join the council after the death of George Floyd.

“Hey what can we do, what can we be to be more proactive, to be able to solve and help bring our community together. We don’t have the same problems or same concerns as other communities have, but what can we do to make this the best city,” Marc Highsmith, committee chair said.

The committee meets next on October 26. The plan is to discuss mental health issues and policing.

Highsmith says the group looks forward to hearing any concerns or feedback from the community. They will soon have an online forum for you to share that with them.

You can read more about the members and their backgrounds here.

The members are:

District 1- Curtis Potts: curtis.madisoncac@gmail.com

District 2- Vice Chair, Sara Browder: sara.madisoncac@gmail.com

District 3- Billie Goodson: billie.madisoncac@gmail.com

District 4- Frank Fletcher: frankmpcac@gmail.com

District 5- Dwayne Craft: barton.d.craft@gmail.com

District 6- Secretary, Rebecca Colon Franz: rebecca.madisoncac@gmail.com

District 7- Arthur Brackett: arthur.madisoncac@gmail.com

Mayor Appointment & Committee Chair- Marc Highsmith: marc.madisoncac@gmail.com

Chief of Police Appointment- Rajiv Sharma rajiv.madisoncac@gmail.com

