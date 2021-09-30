Man arrested in connection to Lauderdale County catalytic converter theft

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has seized 31 illegally obtained catalytic converters.

According to the LCSO, Jason Nathaniel Minton is accused of buying stolen catalytic converters. WAFF 48 is told Minton has been charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree and buying catalytic converters without documentation.

Lauderdale County deputies seize 31 illegally obtained catalytic converters (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

WAFF’s DeAndria Turner will have more tonight on the method deputies are using to crack down on the thefts.

