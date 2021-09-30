Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Man arrested in connection to Lauderdale County catalytic converter theft

Jason Nathaniel Minton
Jason Nathaniel Minton(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has seized 31 illegally obtained catalytic converters.

According to the LCSO, Jason Nathaniel Minton is accused of buying stolen catalytic converters. WAFF 48 is told Minton has been charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree and buying catalytic converters without documentation.

Lauderdale County deputies seize 31 illegally obtained catalytic converters
Lauderdale County deputies seize 31 illegally obtained catalytic converters(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

WAFF’s DeAndria Turner will have more tonight on the method deputies are using to crack down on the thefts.

