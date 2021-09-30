Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Jackson County Health Care Authority completes merger with Huntsville Hospital Health System

(waff)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Health System and the Jackson County Health Care Authority have announced the completion of their merger.

Starting Oct. 1 under a 40-year lease agreement the Huntsville Hospital Health System will assume control and responsibility for operating all facilities of the Jackson County Health Care Authority, which includes: Highlands Medical Center, Cumberland Health and Rehab and Highlands Health and Rehab.

“We look forward to a long and successful relationship with the Huntsville Hospital Health System, and are excited for our community to benefit from it,” said Bob Matthews, Chairman of the Jackson County Health Care Authority. “The Huntsville system has helped other North Alabama hospitals progress and thrive through their partnerships. We are happy to be the latest group to be integrated into the organization.”

The agreement was similar to what Huntsville Hospital Health System had previously done with community hospitals across north Alabama such as Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Marshall Medical Centers, according to CEO Jeff Samz.

“We welcome the Jackson County Health Care Authority to our Health System. Our relationship with Highlands Medical Center goes back many years and we look forward to working with their team as we serve our respective patients and communities,” said Samz.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police arrest in busy street
Alan Scott Boyd
Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury
Identity confirmed of Lexington School student killed in wreck
At the heart of the issue, is the national debt and how to spend your taxpayer dollars.
Possible government shutdown consequence for the Tennessee Valley
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms

Latest News

Calhoun Community College's Music Department will hold it's Fall Concert on Nov. 19. (Photo:...
Calhoun to switch to remote work, virtual learning Friday
Saying goodbye to WAFF 48 Studio.... for now
Saying goodbye to WAFF 48 Studio... for now
An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.
PHOTOS: Damage inside historic First Baptist Church Montgomery that pastor says was ‘attacked by arsonist’
Jason Nathaniel Minton
Man arrested in Lauderdale Co. after deputies, investigators find more than 30 catalytic converters