Jackson County Health Care Authority completes merger with Huntsville Hospital Health System

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Health System and the Jackson County Health Care Authority have announced the completion of their merger.

Starting Oct. 1 under a 40-year lease agreement the Huntsville Hospital Health System will assume control and responsibility for operating all facilities of the Jackson County Health Care Authority, which includes: Highlands Medical Center, Cumberland Health and Rehab and Highlands Health and Rehab.

“We look forward to a long and successful relationship with the Huntsville Hospital Health System, and are excited for our community to benefit from it,” said Bob Matthews, Chairman of the Jackson County Health Care Authority. “The Huntsville system has helped other North Alabama hospitals progress and thrive through their partnerships. We are happy to be the latest group to be integrated into the organization.”

The agreement was similar to what Huntsville Hospital Health System had previously done with community hospitals across north Alabama such as Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Marshall Medical Centers, according to CEO Jeff Samz.

“We welcome the Jackson County Health Care Authority to our Health System. Our relationship with Highlands Medical Center goes back many years and we look forward to working with their team as we serve our respective patients and communities,” said Samz.

