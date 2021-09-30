Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Huntsville Utilities to close portion of Memorial Parkway for streetlight maintence

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you plan to use Memorial Parkway at any time tonight, get ready to hit the brakes.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will begin streetlight maintenance on Memorial Parkway in both directions starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

The maintenance will be from Hobbs road to Winchester Road. Rolling lane closures will be in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police arrest in busy street
Alan Scott Boyd
Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury
Identity confirmed of Lexington School student killed in wreck
At the heart of the issue, is the national debt and how to spend your taxpayer dollars.
Possible government shutdown consequence for the Tennessee Valley
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms

Latest News

An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery church.
PHOTOS: Damage inside historic First Baptist Church Montgomery that pastor says was ‘attacked by arsonist’
Flower shortage affecting weddings and events
Flower shortage affecting weddings and events
Parkway lane closure
Parkway lane closures
Jackson County Health Care Authority completes merger with Huntsville Hospital Health System