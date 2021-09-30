Huntsville Utilities to close portion of Memorial Parkway for streetlight maintence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you plan to use Memorial Parkway at any time tonight, get ready to hit the brakes.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will begin streetlight maintenance on Memorial Parkway in both directions starting at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

The maintenance will be from Hobbs road to Winchester Road. Rolling lane closures will be in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

