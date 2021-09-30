Huntsville Hospital now offering Pfizer booster at John Hunt Park Clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 booster shots have been a hot topic of discussion for months now, and they are now available through Huntsville Hospital.

A Huntsville Hospital Spokesperson told WAFF 48 there were 500 people registered to receive the booster on Wednesday, and they could expect to see up to 1,000 people a day in the next few weeks.

One by one, cars filled the parking lot, and dozens of people made their way inside the COIVD-19 vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park.

The Pfizer COVID-19 booster was given to people who’ve had both shots of Pfizer.

You qualify if you are at least 65 years old or over 18 with a pre-existing condition or if you’re over 18 and have a medical or high-exposure job.

WAFF 48 talked to Roosevelt Hayes, who received a booster.

“To me, it was important because you don’t know exactly what’s happening with this virus, and if the booster shot is going to help keep the virus away, I’m going to do everything I can to stay healthy,” said Hayes.

Huntsville Hospital Physician Dr. George Harriman explained why it’s important for people to get vaccinated and help reduce the spread.

“The people that are in the hospital, in the ICU, and on ventilators are people that are dying of COVID, 95 percent of them are unvaccinated, so if you want to prevent from being in the hospital, getting vaccinated is a good idea,” said Dr. Harriman.

If you would like to get a booster shot at the clinic, you will have to make an appointment online.

When you come, you’ll need to bring your vaccination card and driver’s license.

The clinic is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m.; closed Fridays and weekends.

