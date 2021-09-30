Death investigation underway in Huntsville, one man dead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI and Huntsville Police responded to a shooting call Thursday afternoon and located a male victim on the scene.

Officials with HEMSI say the call came in at just after 12:15 p.m.

The shooting happened at Winter Park Apartment Complex on Newson Road.

According to Huntsville Police, a death investigation is currently underway.

Right now man’s cause of death is unclear. Stay with WAFF for updates.

