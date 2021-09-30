Heath and community leaders update community on COVID-19 impacts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Madison County, more than 50,000 covid cases have been reported and more than 600 deaths.

Right now in Madison County, only 54 percent of people are fully vaccinated.

But on Wednesday, health leaders said that is not enough, and the numbers need to increase soon.

“90 percent of the patients in the hospital are unvaccinated,” said Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty.

As COVID cases continue to run rapidly throughout Madison County and more people are being hospitalized, Doughty said they are seeing a slight decrease.

“Our positivity rate is about 15 and a half percent. The good news, it was 17 percent last week and 22 percent the week before that, which is a good sign we are moving in the right direction,” said Doughty.

During a weekly conference on Wednesday Doughty said there has been a 50 percent decrease in covid testing.

But he said they are all out of ICU beds right now, which is a major concern.

“If you look at our state, there are 1,535 beds for capacity of our ICU beds, and there is 19 available that’s only one percent available. Downtown at our hospital now, we are negative seven beds, and we are holding ICU beds in our hospital, so even though the numbers are down, we are not out of the woods just yet,” said Doughty.

Hospital officials said they are working on a plan to get kids vaccinated by winter. Booster shots are now also available to those who are eligible.

