Governor Ivey visits Huntsville and talks Alabama hot topics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey was busy in the Rocket City Wednesday! Ivey basically gave a rundown of where Alabama stands right now. She talked a lot about how the last year and a half has been difficult, to say the least, but she also says Alabamians have shown strength and grit in recovering from the pandemic.

”Fortunately, our future is much more positive this year than it was a year ago,” said Ivey.

She started her time in Huntsville with a groundbreaking, had lunch at Huntsville’s beloved Blue Plate Café, and then briefed state retirees on a range of topics. She highlighted Alabama’s low unemployment rate and the decrease since before the pandemic.

“This is an incredible turnaround and it has nothing to do with luck. It’s happening because of collaborative efforts and Alabama has laid a rock-solid economic foundation,” said Ivey.

Ivey also pointed to $18 billion in new capital investment. She also talked about the state retaining all congressional seats and receiving billions in federal funding. The Governor also addressed the ongoing legislative special session. Lawmakers are trying to fix a broken prison system.

“We’ve got an Alabama solution for an Alabama problem, and it’s far better that we take care of our own business rather than relying on the courts and the department of justice to do it for us,” said Ivey.

And while Ivey said she will never support any mandate regarding COVID vaccines, she encourages all Alabamians to get theirs.

“Get the shot! We don’t have a cure for COVID but we sure do have a vaccine. So if you take the vaccine you won’t get sick,” said Ivey.

Ivey also criticized Biden’s vaccine mandate and says it will be challenged in court.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.