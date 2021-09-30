Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Golfers attacked at Alabama course by people in camouflage

Police say three golfers were attacked at an Alabama tournament by people dressed in camouflage.
Police say three golfers were attacked at an Alabama tournament by people dressed in camouflage.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Police say three golfers were attacked at an Alabama tournament by people dressed in camouflage who ran out of the woods during a fight over an air horn.

WALA-TV reports the golfers were at the Craft Farms Golf Resort in Gulf Shores on Sunday when they confronted someone blowing an air horn during their backswings on hole three. Several people then rushed out of the woods and assaulted them before running off. One of the golfers suffered broken teeth and a cut to the head.

Gulf Shores police told WALA-TV up to six people were involved in the assault. Two other people may have been in a getaway car.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police arrest in busy street
Alan Scott Boyd
Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury
Identity confirmed of Lexington School student killed in wreck
At the heart of the issue, is the national debt and how to spend your taxpayer dollars.
Possible government shutdown consequence for the Tennessee Valley
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager

Latest News

Death investigation underway in Huntsville, one man dead
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 796K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
An investigation is underway after someone attempted to set fire to a historic Montgomery...
Pastor: First Baptist Church Montgomery ‘attacked by arsonist’
Mazda Toyota's first Corolla Cross is ready for shipment
Mazda Toyota's first Corolla Cross is ready for shipment