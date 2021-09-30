Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former University of North Alabama police officer has been indicted on theft and tampering with evidence charges by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury.

According to court documents, Alan Scott Boyd is accused of stealing two generators from UNA’s campus. Court documents show the generators are worth more than $2,500.

Boyd is also accused of trying to destroy and delete evidence from his cell phone and lying about it. Boyd has been charged with first-degree theft of property and tampering with physical evidence. A warrant was issued for his arrest tonight.

According to the university’s police department, Boyd is no longer with the department.

