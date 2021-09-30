Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

FBI report shows homicides were up statewide in 2020

“I think the pandemic certainly has increased not only crime rates in general but, definitely homicides,”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The FBI came out with their 2020 crime stats report this week. Nationwide, homicides were up 30% from 2019, which is the largest one year jump ever. Alabama was no exception.

Local Homicide Survivor Program Director Kim Crawford gives counseling to those who lose a loved one to homicide. She says she has seen the increase first hand.

“I think the pandemic certainly has probably increased not only crime rates in general but, definitely homicide with an increase in depression, and an increase in anxiety, and financial struggles,” said Crawford.

Crawford says homicide is a trickle down.

“People are desperate and do desperate things, and homicide unfortunately has been kind of a catch all for that,” said Crawford.

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen says he’s seen an increase in domestic violence homicides and crime.

“People are staying in, close to one another. I think they get on each other’s nerves and I think it creates kind of a hostile area which people lash out at one another,” said Allen.

Crawford agrees.

“People are at home because of jobs, kids are at home, substance abuse has gone up so, that has a potential to increase domestic violence,” said Crawford.

Crawford says those who lose someone to homicide, are really struggling with all of this.

“Not only having to deal with their own grief with their own homicides in their own life, but they’re re-traumatized or re-victimized too with any homicide,” said Crawford.

Crawford says overall, she’s had a lot more clients. She says the fact that a lot of trials have been delayed due to the pandemic makes things even worse.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity confirmed of Lexington School student killed in wreck
Employee killed in an industrial accident
The Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation after a body was found at...
Woman’s body found at Huntsville motel, no foul play suspected
UNA student hit by vehicle, airlifted from scene
Another Daikin America employee dead
Another Daikin America employee dies after being exposed to chemicals

Latest News

Families of missing individuals speak out
Families of the Missing: Lauderdale County missing persons family members share their story
Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer, Tracy Doughty provides an update on...
Heath and community leaders update community on COVID-19 impacts
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Health official administering Pfizer booster shot to resident.
Huntsville Hospital now offering Pfizer booster at John Hunt Park Clinic