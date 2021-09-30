Colbert County Schools mask mandate extended through end of semester

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The mask mandate for Colbert County Schools will remain in place for the rest of the fall semester.

So far this school year, there have been 253 positive COVID-19 cases, 229 of those students, the rest faculty.

For reference, there were 195 confirmed COVID-19 cases last school year in total.

School administrators say the mask mandate helped lower the number of COVID-19 cases. This week, there have only been 8 new cases system-wide.

Remember, according to school policy, if students are masks and maintaining proper social distancing, no quarantine is required in the case of exposure.

The situation will be evaluated on December 15.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.