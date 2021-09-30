Calhoun to switch to remote work, virtual learning Friday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College announced the college’s Decatur campus will switch to remote work and virtual learning on Friday, Oct. 1.

According to a news release sent by the college, work crews are turning off water to all buildings to repair a broken water main. The Huntsville campus and the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur will conduct business as usual.

Calhoun’s IT department will be open today until 6 p.m. to issue loaner laptops to those who need them.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.