Calhoun to switch to remote work, virtual learning Friday

Calhoun Community College's Music Department will hold it's Fall Concert on Nov. 19. (Photo:...
Calhoun Community College's Music Department will hold it's Fall Concert on Nov. 19. (Photo: Calhoun Community College)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College announced the college’s Decatur campus will switch to remote work and virtual learning on Friday, Oct. 1.

According to a news release sent by the college, work crews are turning off water to all buildings to repair a broken water main. The Huntsville campus and the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur will conduct business as usual.

Calhoun’s IT department will be open today until 6 p.m. to issue loaner laptops to those who need them.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

