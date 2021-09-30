Attorney representing latest Daikin America victim wants deaths and injuries to stop

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Daikin America employee Will Delashaw died Tuesday after being exposed to chemicals on the job in July. Delashaw was only 33-years-old. He was a son, husband, and father to two children under the age of 10.

Delashaw’s attorney Kendall Dunson says that he just couldn’t overcome the medical trauma. Delashaw was in UAB’s ICU fighting for his life, and Dunson says the family knew death was a possibility but was holding onto hope that Delashaw would pull through his injuries.

Delashaw was already suing Daikin for worker’s compensation and Dunson will add a death claim to that lawsuit. Dunson also says there could be a wrongful death claim against a third-party defendant, as the PPE or gas manufacturer.

Delashaw’s family still doesn’t know what chemical he was exposed to

”Anytime you lose a loved one, it’s devastating. But given these circumstances, they still don’t know what happened, they still don’t know why it happened, they still don’t know if this will happen again to someone else, and they’ll have to relive this every time someone is exposed at Daikin, trying to figure out ‘When is this going to stop?’ So, they have two concerns right now, they want to know what happened to their loved one and they want to make sure that it doesn’t happen to anyone else. And given the track record that we currently have, we can’t guarantee that right now,” said Dunson.

Since 2019, three other deaths have been blamed on chemical exposure at the Daikin Plant. Daikin faces multiple lawsuits.

Here’s Daikin’s full statement on Delashaw’s passing:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Will Delashaw. (33 years old) Our hearts and prayers go out to Will’s wife, Ashley, and the family. Will has been a part of the Daikin America family for over 9 years. Words cannot adequately express our deep sense of sadness at the loss of one of our Daikin family members. Grief counselors are at the plant for our employees. Please keep Will Delashaw’s family, and the entire Daikin America family in your prayers, as we all struggle with this heartbreaking news.”

