Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Alabama

Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)
Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin. (Henry County Sheriff’s Office via WBRC)(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTERVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued by law enforcement in Alabama on Thursday afternoon for 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin.

Adrianna was last seen Thursday at Abbey Creek in Shorterville and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators said she is believed to have been abducted by an unknown white male wearing a maroon hoodie. The abductor is believed to be in the mid to late teens or early 20s.

If you have any information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police arrest in busy street
Alan Scott Boyd
Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury
Identity confirmed of Lexington School student killed in wreck
At the heart of the issue, is the national debt and how to spend your taxpayer dollars.
Possible government shutdown consequence for the Tennessee Valley
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan set for vote by abuse claimants
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown
Jason Nathaniel Minton
Man arrested in connection to Lauderdale County catalytic converter theft
Busy day in Washington as Congress tackles a funding bill, infrastructure legislation and the...
Lawmakers race against midnight deadline