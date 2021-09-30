Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old girl in Shorterville

Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin
Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for 15-year-old Adrianna Chantrelle Griffin of Shorterville.

Adrianna Griffin was last seen on September 30, 2021, at Abbey Creek in Shorterville, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators said Adrianna is believed to be abducted by an unknown white male wearing a maroon hoodie. The abductor is believed to be in the mid to late teens or early twenties.

If you have any information contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 334-585-3131 or call 911.

