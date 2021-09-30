Deals
7 displaced due to structure fire at Huntsville apartment complex

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to a structure fire Thursday evening in Huntsville.

According to Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson, five units responded to a fire at Onyx Apartments on Galaxy Way.

Seven adults have been displaced from their apartments. Wilkerson says the fire was accidentally started when workers were welding. Six total units had to be evacuated because crews had to shut down the power due to water damage.

The red cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

