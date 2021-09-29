Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Warm afternoon ahead for the Valley, with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s.

Dry for today, but we will see rain chances throughout the week and into next week… so dodging a few showers may need added to your dayplanner.

Tonight we see a few clouds stick around and the middle 60s overnight. Should see a little better in the morning thanks to less fog.

The rest of the week looks partly cloudy with those spotty showers… with our best shot at seeing rain over the weekend.

For the next 10 days we will see a little dip in highs.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.