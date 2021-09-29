Students, community members pray for unity at Southwood High School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Weeks after nearly two dozen students were arrested at Southwood High School over the course of just a few days, the community is uniting in faith.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes lead a prayer gathering the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the school’s flag pole. Students and community members prayed for healing and peace following the unrest at Southwood.

Tony Nations, a Caddo Parish School Board member and local pastor who represents Southwood, was present.

“We hope to bring some healing and unity back to the campus,” Nations said. “Our goal, our reason for having a school system is to educate our students.”

Nations said he was deeply disheartened by the violence between groups of students.

“A lot of these problems are off-campus problems that are occurring in the neighborhood and perpetuated on social media,” he explained. “This problem did not generate at Southwood High School; its impetus was not there.”

