Realtors and city leaders host summit to discuss growing challenges in the housing industry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a seller’s market, and local realtors, builders and brokers will tell you the housing market is nothing they have seen in years, if ever.

The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, and BancorpSouth hosted a summit in Huntsville about the growing challenges within the housing industry.

“This is the craziest market I’ve ever experience in 21 years,” said Bill Stewart.

Stewart works as a broker and realtor in Madison.

He said right now, he is seeing more people looking to sell and purchase their first homes. But there are no houses on the market.

“You want to do the right thing for the seller. You don’t want to do anything less than you did before if you want to sell quickly. There are always prices being escalated, but you have to be concerned about appraisals, and on the buyer’s side, it’s very special for all of us,” said Stewart.

Housing industry leaders in north Alabama said Huntsville has increased by 19 percent in 10 years, and the City of Madison grew by 32.6 percent.

Which realtor Meekel Buchannon said is a plus to attract more families to the areas.

“Low cost of living, we are top five in so many categories for a place to live, low crime rates, and great schools’ systems. All of those are great factors when you are looking to move, and 20 people a day are moving to Huntsville,” said Buchannon.

Lack of supplies, land and high prices for homes is why homeowners can’t buy.

City and housing leaders are working on a plan to make the housing market more affordable.

