Possible government shutdown consequence for the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The clock is ticking! Lawmakers in Washington DC have until Thursday night to agree on raising the budget, or face a government shutdown.

“Parties are polarized, so they’re speaking to their base. Right now what we’re hearing, it would be equivalent to trash talking if this was the Super Bowl,” said former Alabama Congressman Dr. Parker Griffith.

But this isn’t a game. We’re talking about jobs for thousands of people here at Redstone Arsenal, employees across the Tennessee Valley and the country.

“I understand it’s 40,000+ in this community of government employees and contractors,” said Political Science Professor Waymon Burke.

Politicians on both side on the aisle, are pointing fingers.

At the heart of the issue, is the national debt and how to spend your taxpayer dollars.

If we enter a government shutdown, even if you’re not a federal employee, you could still be impacted.

Will federal employees like TSA agents, still show up to work and allow you to board a plane? Two years ago, flights at several airports had huge delays during the government shutdown.

“This money is not bonuses, it’s their salary. It’s how they pay their mortgages, car payments, and everything else with,” said Burke.

This Thursday is the end of the fiscal year. If the government shuts down, you 401k regardless of your job or employment status could take a hit.

“The government theoretically isn’t solvent and that’s not a good place to be, because it hurts are markets. I’m talking about the stock exchanges, the commodity exchanges,” said Burke.

Former Alabama lawmaker, congressman Dr. Parker Griffith is optimistic a deal will be reached.

“In the last minute they’ll come to an agreement, and they’ll both claim victory,” said Dr. Griffith.

This is a story WAFF will continue to monitor for you. We’ll let you know what happens in DC.

