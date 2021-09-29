Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Police: Human remains found in Alpena County likely Brynn Bills

Brynn Bills was reported missing in early August from the Alpena area and police believe they...
Brynn Bills was reported missing in early August from the Alpena area and police believe they found her body on Sept. 28.(source: Alpena County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe they found the body of 18-year-old Brynn Bills while searching a residence in Alpena County on Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police were serving a search warrant in the 1600 block of West Naylor Road in Alpena Township based on a tip. Nobody was home when police arrived, but investigators found human remains buried on the property that they believe is Bills.

The remains have been transferred to Western Michigan University for an autopsy and to confirm the identity.

Michigan State Police say 34-year-old Joshua Jay Wirgau, who owns the Naylor Road property, is a person of interest in Bills’ death. He remains in custody at the Alpena County Jail on unrelated charges of unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault from a separate case.

Bills was last seen in early August around the Alpena area and a $10,000 reward was offered for information about her whereabouts. Several police agencies in northern Michigan joined the search for her over the past two months.

The investigation into Bills’ death is continuing. Anyone with information about her disappearance or death is asked to call the Michigan State Police Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity confirmed of Lexington School student killed in wreck
Employee killed in an industrial accident
The Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation after a body was found at...
Woman’s body found at Huntsville motel, no foul play suspected
UNA student hit by vehicle, airlifted from scene
Another Daikin America employee dead
Another Daikin America employee dies after being exposed to chemicals

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 794K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
Gov. Noem denies “disgusting” rumor of affair with former Trump campaign manager
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Students gathered Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 to pray for an end to the violence at Southwood...
Students, community members pray for unity at Southwood High School