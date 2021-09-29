Police: Human remains found in Alpena County likely Brynn Bills

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe they found the body of 18-year-old Brynn Bills while searching a residence in Alpena County on Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police were serving a search warrant in the 1600 block of West Naylor Road in Alpena Township based on a tip. Nobody was home when police arrived, but investigators found human remains buried on the property that they believe is Bills.

The remains have been transferred to Western Michigan University for an autopsy and to confirm the identity.

Michigan State Police say 34-year-old Joshua Jay Wirgau, who owns the Naylor Road property, is a person of interest in Bills’ death. He remains in custody at the Alpena County Jail on unrelated charges of unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault from a separate case.

Bills was last seen in early August around the Alpena area and a $10,000 reward was offered for information about her whereabouts. Several police agencies in northern Michigan joined the search for her over the past two months.

The investigation into Bills’ death is continuing. Anyone with information about her disappearance or death is asked to call the Michigan State Police Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.

