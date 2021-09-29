Pelham Police Officer who died after battling COVID-19 awarded officer of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Juan Gomez was awarded the Shelby County Chamber Police Officer of the Year for Pelham at the annual Public Safety Luncheon.

Katie Gomez was with Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood to receive the award and received a standing ovation in the room.

As the Pelham Police Department tweeted: “He continues to impact people’s lives daily.”

Juan Gomez was awarded the @TheShelbyCC Police Officer of the Year for Pelham at the annual Public Safety Luncheon.



Gomez, who was an 11 year veteran with the department, was exposed to COVID-19 while on duty. Gomez died after battling the disease in the hospital.

Cheatwood and described Gomez as a man who made so many smile. He worked with the bike patrol unit to help with community engagement and participated in some of the Special Olympic runs. He also served in the Army for eight years.

