Only isolated showers until Sunday.

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Just a few showers as we head into the weekend with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s.  Morning lows will remain in the lower to middle 60s in most areas but closer to 70 in the larger cities.  Our next big change in the weather will develop over the weekend.  Sunday we will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms.  Early next week could turn out to be a wet one if an upper level storm system stalls out just to our west.  This would lead to scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Keep checking back for updates.

