Missing 14-year-old from Corydon found dead near wooded area, sheriff’s office confirms

Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County...
Jacob Cole McCarty, who was reported missing last Tuesday, was found dead by Harrison County detectives.(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Corydon teenager who was reported missing last Tuesday was found dead by Harrison County detectives.

Jacob McCarty, 14, was last seen at his home on September 21. Jacob went to walk his German Shepherd, Isabella, that afternoon and never returned home, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

One week later, the sheriff’s office received a new tip from someone who saw Jacob walking his dog along I-64 heading west around 5 p.m. last Tuesday.

Detectives worked with a nearby business to review security camera footage that confirmed a person walking in that location. Officers began to search the new area for Jacob and his dog.

The bodies of Jacob and his dog were found near a wooded area off of I-64 just west of the Harrison County Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

After reviewing the scene with the Harrison County Coroner and Indiana State Police, the sheriff’s office said foul play is currently not suspected.

The cause of death will be determined following the completion of an autopsy.

Jacob’s father has been notified and provided all information by law enforcement, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

“We ask that each of you pray for Jacob’s father and all those involved in his life,” Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “This is a devastating time and a hard road that follows for Jacob’s loved ones.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

