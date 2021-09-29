Deals
Madison Police Citizen Advisory Committee meets for first time tonight

By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening tonight in Madison, a new committee is coming together. It’s called the Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee.

Madison is joining several local governments across the United States and creating a citizen-led group to hold police accountable. It’s made up of nine people. Seven are representing Madison’s seven districts, the chief of police’s appointee and Marc Highsmith, the mayor’s appointee. Highsmith says they’re still figuring out details like how often they’ll meet and where those meetings will be. He says they don’t need to meet at city hall because their job is to connect with the people.

Highsmith says they want to hear from you to see how they can improve the city’s police force. ”We’re going to have regular meetings. We’re gonna make it available for people to come to leave comments and voice their concerns, Highsmith said. “We also have the ability to speak with the police chief, some other officials. Even the mayor’s office, the mayor and councilpersons so they understand what these issues are as well.”

The group’s first meeting is tonight at Madison’s city hall at 6 p.m.

