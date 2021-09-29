Lincoln County EMA offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

LINCOLN CO., Tenn., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.

The CDC recommends the booster shot to the following group of people:

65 and older and residents in long-term care settings

50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions

18–64 years old at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency says they will continue to provide third doses of Pfizer and Moderna for individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. However, booster doses are not to be confused with third doses.

Click here to find more information on appointment availability.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.