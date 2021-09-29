Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Isolated rain chances with more humidity

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fair skies remain in place overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s, areas of patchy but dense fog will be possible for the morning commute on Wednesday.

Humidity levels will gradually start to creep up for the rest of the work week with temps staying in the low to middle 80s. Isolated showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday, especially for areas west of I-65.

The weekend looks warm with temps in the low to middle 80s, isolated to scattered showers and storms will pop-up on Sunday. Scattered shower and storm chances continue into next work week with afternoon temps in the 70s. We will continue to watch the Atlantic for additional tropical development as there are several waves off the coast of Africa that may become tropical cyclones over the next several days.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert
Arson suspect tells investigators this was something he was “led to do”
Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since Sunday.
Sheriff’s office believes woman has been located
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
Employee killed in an industrial accident
UNA student hit by vehicle, airlifted from scene

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6 p.m.
Tuesday evening forecast update