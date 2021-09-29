Huntsville Police arrest in busy street

Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police arrested a suspect in the middle of a busy road on Wednesday afternoon.

HPD responded to a shoplifting call at 1:15 p.m. on Sutton Rd. A vehicle believed to be connected was spotted on Governors Dr. a short time later. As officers stopped the car, one of the passengers had an unrelated medical issue and was taken to the hospital to be checked out and another person was arrested. Stolen electronics were recovered in the vehicle, according to officers.

Authorities expect the business to press charges. The suspect could face a felony charge, according to the police.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

60 Second Forecast with Abigail