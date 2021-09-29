Huntsville Police arrest in busy street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police arrested a suspect in the middle of a busy road on Wednesday afternoon.

HPD responded to a shoplifting call at 1:15 p.m. on Sutton Rd. A vehicle believed to be connected was spotted on Governors Dr. a short time later. As officers stopped the car, one of the passengers had an unrelated medical issue and was taken to the hospital to be checked out and another person was arrested. Stolen electronics were recovered in the vehicle, according to officers.

Authorities expect the business to press charges. The suspect could face a felony charge, according to the police.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

